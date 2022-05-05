Deals
Sheriff Rick Singleton shares the latest on the missing inmate, corrections officer

One-on-one interview with Sheriff Rick Singleton
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is sitting down for an exclusive one-on-one interview to discuss the latest on the missing corrections officer, inmate.

On Wednesday, investigators released new video footage of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office patrol car passing a gas station on the morning of April 29. This video confirmed that Vicky White took inmate Casey White directly to a shopping center along Highway 72.

READ MORE: Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 7
This gas station video captures the car used to escort Casey White from jail in motion.

It was also confirmed that Vicky White had phone contact with Casey White while he was in Donaldson Prison. It was determined by investigators that the fugitives had a “special relationship” while Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

READ MORE: Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White: ‘It was obvious she wasn’t concerned for her safety”

A full livestream of the interview can be seen at the top of this story.

