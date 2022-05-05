Sheriff Rick Singleton shares the latest on the missing inmate, corrections officer

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is sitting down for an exclusive one-on-one interview to discuss the latest on the missing corrections officer, inmate.

On Wednesday, investigators released new video footage of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office patrol car passing a gas station on the morning of April 29. This video confirmed that Vicky White took inmate Casey White directly to a shopping center along Highway 72.

This gas station video captures the car used to escort Casey White from jail in motion.

It was also confirmed that Vicky White had phone contact with Casey White while he was in Donaldson Prison. It was determined by investigators that the fugitives had a “special relationship” while Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

