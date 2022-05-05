Upper 80s and breezy Thursday; Strong storms expected overnight

Fair skies and warm temps will start off this Thursday morning with temps warming quickly through the day.

Winds will be from the southwest and will bump up humidity levels into the afternoon, highs will be well above average in the middle to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms may develop into the afternoon.

We have the FIRST ALERT out for the threat of strong to severe storms late tonight into Friday. A line of thunderstorms will move into NW AL late tonight with the potential of producing strong wind gusts and hail. This line will likely weaken as it moves east into early Friday morning. A second round of strong to severe storms may develop between 7AM to noon for areas of NE Alabama. Again, the main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Tornadoes will not be the primary threat, but a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out. Behind the cold front Friday, skies will clear out quickly and winds will be breezy from the northwest.

Good news, Mother’s Day weekend still looks great with plenty of sunshine and no rain, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for early next week with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s, this will be the warmest stretch of weather we have seen so far in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.