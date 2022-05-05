Deals
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms expected overnight

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Severe T-Storm Watch for NW Alabama and parts of Middle Tennessee until 9 p.m. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with any severe storm that develops. Storm chances will be increasing after 5 p.m.

A line of storms will move into west Alabama between 8 and 9 pm. This line will weaken as it moves into the Huntsville Metro area around Midnight. However, the cold front will be moving in around sunrise Friday morning and this will allow storms to redevelop along and east of I-65 Friday morning. All storms will exit Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee by Noon Friday. Windy Friday afternoon with highs in the 70.

A great weekend ahead for Mother’s Day. Highs in the middle 70s Saturday and highs will return to the lower 80s on Sunday. Warm and dry next week through Wednesday.

