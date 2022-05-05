Unclaimed Baggage is hitting the road for a 50th celebration tour

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Located in Scottsboro is a north Alabama staple that brings people from all over into town.

Unclaimed Baggage is exactly what is sounds like, it’s a business that buys unclaimed airline bags and resells the findings such as luggage, clothes, jewelry, electronics and more.

The business is celebrating 50 years the best way they know how, hitting the road! A few lucky travelers will travel from Scottsboro to Washington, D.C., where founder Hugo Owens picked up his first load of unclaimed bags 50 long years ago.

Once the truck makes way in the nation’s capital, the tour will bring key parts of the one-of-a-kind experience only found in Scottsboro to all 50 states over 14 weeks this summer!

If you want to send Hugo the truck off, appropriately named after owner Hugo Owens, you can do so at Unclaimed Baggage’s 50 year celebration in Scottsboro!

Beginning Friday, May 6, join the two-day 50th-anniversary celebration and official kickoff of the road tour, including tent sales, food trucks, DJs, giveaways, cake cutting, and the official send off of Hugo!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.