Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Broken skies this afternoon with clouds working as our ally. Sunshine will poke through at times but we want cloud coverage to be dominant throughout the next several hours to keep storms at bay.

In the upper 80s for highs with a breezy south wind.

Storms are in the forecast for the rest of the workweek with a cold front sweeping through. This will impact our temperatures and the holiday weekend.

From the 80s to the 70s. Gusty winds turn to the NW going into the weekend, keeping us dry and mild through Monday.

We will bounce back into the 80s and maybe even the 90s pushing past this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.