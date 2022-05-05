Deals
The party is back at Five Points’ PorchFest

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get out of the house and out dancing in the yard, head to PorchFest!

PorchFest is a community music festival happening in the Five Points area in Huntsville. The small festival is back for another year after the first one was a success in 2021.

This year, stroll along the neighborhood and follow the music. Different houses will have bands playing, yes — on the porch, for you to stop and listen. Bring your lawn chairs and a few friends and get ready to hear music from Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, Birmingham, Nashville, and even Jacksonville, FL! This year, eight different porches are participating on or near Pratt Avenue in Five Points.

If you get hungry, food trucks will also be parked in various spots in the neighborhood as well! But remember, please show love to your neighbors and keep it clean.

The event is free and guests are asked to park right outside of the neighborhood and walk. The party kicks off Saturday, May 6 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

