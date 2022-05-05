Deals
Man charged with capital murder in 2021 killing in Huntsville

Edward Pugh
Edward Pugh(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now facing a capital murder charge after a body was found inside a Huntsville apartment late last year.

In November 2021, Huntsville police officers charged Edward Pugh, 32, and Mannery Fletcher with murder after Christopher Martin, 54, was found dead inside an apartment in the 4500 block of Foster Avenue. On May 4, Pugh’s murder charge was upgraded to capital murder.

READ MORE: Two men charged with murder in Huntsville

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the victim and suspects were acquaintances, and a physical altercation led to Martin’s death. According to documents, Pugh allegedly stomped and choked Martin to death while also stealing his wallet.

He is being held in the Madison County Jail on no bond.

