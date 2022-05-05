Lee High School names fieldhouse after ‘Artful Dodger’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s some exciting news for the Huntsville community: The Huntsville Board of Education voted unanimously to name the fieldhouse at Lee High School after Condredge Holloway.

Holloway, a graduate of Lee High School, turned down the MLB out of high school to honor his mother’s wishes of getting an education. At the time, Alabama governor George Wallace told legendary coach Bear Bryant that Alabama was not ready for a black quarterback, so Holloway decided to take his talents to Tennessee, becoming the first black quarterback in the SEC.

Tony Woods, the principal at Lee High School, says he felt like it was his due diligence to pursue this.

“I’ve been at Lee for 11 years, doing research and history on the athletics as the athletic director, and one time the head coach and now the principal. No matter what phase of Lee High School history you’re looking at, [Holloway’s] name would always come up... I felt like we should honor him.”

Holloway was nicknamed the “artful dodger” for his ability to both scramble and pass successfully. He led Tennessee to three bowl games, posting a 25-9 and 2 record during his years as a starter. Holloway was also a trailblazer for Tennessee’s baseball team, and was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News. Holloway still holds Tennessee’s record for longest hitting streak at 27 games. His No. 1 baseball jersey was retired in 2015.

Post college, Holloway played 13 years in the Canadian Football league, becoming a two-time Grey Cup Champion and the 1982 CFL Most Outstanding Player. Holloway was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Holloway’s accolades as a player aside, he impacted the landscape of college football forever, laying the foundation for more SEC black quarterbacks to follow.

