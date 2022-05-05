Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Albertville.

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are responding to the shooting on Terri Circle. Albertville police and Marshall County deputies are responding to the scene.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.