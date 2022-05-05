Deals
Huntsville PD conducting traffic safety checkpoints

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on Thursday.

Be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration if you are stopped.

Data is utilized to determine the traffic accident hotspots in the city. There are 57 hotspots in Huntsville and safety checkpoints will be at one or more of these locations.

These checkpoints are used to detect and deter impaired driving.

The hot spot locations in Huntsville include:

  • Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
  • Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
  • Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike
  • Meridian Street/Delaware Blvd.
  • Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd.
  • Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
  • Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd.
  • Church Street/Pratt Ave.
  • Clinton Ave./Monroe Street
  • Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr.
  • University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd.
  • University Dr./Research Park Blvd.
  • University Dr./Slaughter Rd.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

