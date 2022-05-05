Deals
Huntsville abortion clinic owner fears closure

By Megan Plotka
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Women’s Center CEO Dalton Johnson is worried the only abortion clinic in North Alabama could get shut down, even as they’re getting an influx of appointments.

Johnson says many of his patients come in in a panic unsure of how abortion laws will unfold. On Tuesday, a leak showed five Supreme Court justices agree to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Worried patients are getting their appointments as fast as they can. Dalton says they’re prepared to help patients and don’t have a waitlist.

“A lot of abortion clinics are already on a three, four, five-week waiting period for patients to get in,” said Johnson. “What would that mean for clinics with the domino clinic of enough clinics not being enough to provide care?”

Patients from as far as Texas are making the trip to the Huntsville clinic. Texas leaders implemented the nation’s most restrictive abortion law in September, banning abortions after six weeks of conception.

“Once the border clinics in those states, Louisiana, Oklahoma,” said Johnson. “Once they got filled up with appointments we started seeing spillover”

The last abortion clinic in North Alabama may get closed as well. A 2019 state law making abortions and attempted abortions a felony is wrapped up in a lawsuit right now.

Johnson says if Roe v. Wade is lifted, it could help clear the way for the lawsuit to get dropped and force the Alabama Women’s Center to shut down.

Some adversaries say they’re happy they’re closing.

“It’s not gonna happen as fast we want it to,” said Reverend James Henderson. “The Supreme Court will adjourn at the end of June. Then it’ll be months before they convene again. Meanwhile, in the state of Alabama we have to get our legal act together here.”

The final Supreme Court decision is expected to come down in the summer. The Alabama law is still in limbo.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

