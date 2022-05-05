Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

How ThriftBooks is helping teachers get more books for less

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a way to show some appreciation to all of the hard working teachers out there, ThriftBooks is launching a new program, ThriftBooks 4 Teachers.

Unfortunately, teachers often buy classroom supplies on their own dime. While it’s important to stock the classroom with good books, sometimes those hardbacks can add up a pretty penny.

ThriftBooks 4 Teachers is helping educators provide books for their classrooms and students at lesser cost.

How It Works

  • One free book valued at $7 with for every four books purchased for teachers, faculty, and staff
  • Program members will automatically be granted Literati status via the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program to build up additional free book credits.
  • To further support teachers as they work to create a community of readers, and improve accessibility to literature, anyone who purchases a teacher or school themed gift card on ThriftBooks.com from May 3rd – May 5th will be eligible to win 100 – 500 books (up to a $2,5000 value) to be donated to the winner’s chosen verified educator or school. This donation will help supplement the collection of an existing school or in-classroom library or serve as a library starter for schools that lack library resources.

For more information, visit ThriftBooks.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people