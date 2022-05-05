How ThriftBooks is helping teachers get more books for less
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a way to show some appreciation to all of the hard working teachers out there, ThriftBooks is launching a new program, ThriftBooks 4 Teachers.
Unfortunately, teachers often buy classroom supplies on their own dime. While it’s important to stock the classroom with good books, sometimes those hardbacks can add up a pretty penny.
ThriftBooks 4 Teachers is helping educators provide books for their classrooms and students at lesser cost.
How It Works
- One free book valued at $7 with for every four books purchased for teachers, faculty, and staff
- Program members will automatically be granted Literati status via the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program to build up additional free book credits.
- To further support teachers as they work to create a community of readers, and improve accessibility to literature, anyone who purchases a teacher or school themed gift card on ThriftBooks.com from May 3rd – May 5th will be eligible to win 100 – 500 books (up to a $2,5000 value) to be donated to the winner’s chosen verified educator or school. This donation will help supplement the collection of an existing school or in-classroom library or serve as a library starter for schools that lack library resources.
For more information, visit ThriftBooks.com.
