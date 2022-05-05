How ThriftBooks is helping teachers get more books for less

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a way to show some appreciation to all of the hard working teachers out there, ThriftBooks is launching a new program, ThriftBooks 4 Teachers.

Unfortunately, teachers often buy classroom supplies on their own dime. While it’s important to stock the classroom with good books, sometimes those hardbacks can add up a pretty penny.

ThriftBooks 4 Teachers is helping educators provide books for their classrooms and students at lesser cost.

How It Works

One free book valued at $7 with for every four books purchased for teachers, faculty, and staff

Program members will automatically be granted Literati status via the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program to build up additional free book credits.

To further support teachers as they work to create a community of readers, and improve accessibility to literature, anyone who purchases a teacher or school themed gift card on ThriftBooks.com from May 3rd – May 5th will be eligible to win 100 – 500 books (up to a $2,5000 value) to be donated to the winner’s chosen verified educator or school. This donation will help supplement the collection of an existing school or in-classroom library or serve as a library starter for schools that lack library resources.

For more information, visit ThriftBooks.com.

