How a Huntsville woman’s paintings are helping Ukraine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Belinda Ivy heard about the war in Ukraine, like many, her heart ached for the people there.

As time went on, her mind ran through the different ways she could help what she saw. An artist, she was inspired to make different collages and paintings. She began with the colors blue and gold, Ukraine’s national colors, and sunflowers, the country national flower. People started buying the paintings for $100 each, all the proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, a group that donates meals and food to people of Ukraine.

What started as a way to help others turned into a whole new project.

If you want to learn more bout how you ca help, visit https://wck.org/.

