Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We don’t always see a decoy used in a crime but apparently, a baby stroller is effective. But not enough to avoid a surveillance camera.

Can you recognize these sneaky stroller suspects and more in tonight’s Huntsville area Crimestoppers?

Police say two women entered Burke’s Outlet on University Drive in Huntsville. They conveniently used the baby stroller - with no baby on board - to stuff clothes off the rack.

The Crimestoppers say they got away with hundreds of dollars worth before strolling out.

Do you recognize this devious duo?

Police still want to find, Tylor Glover who was caught on camera rolling two large screen TVs out of Walmart without paying.

The Crimestoppers need your help identifying Arthur Ratliff. He is accused of cloning several credit cards and using them around town.

Have you seen Shaquillie Hyter? Police say he allegedly got into a fight, took a gun away from the victim and shot him in the leg with it before running away.

David Samples is a convicted sex offender who did not register with law enforcement.

If you recognize any of these valley’s wanted you can receive up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week
Abortion clinics see rise in appointments
Huntsville abortion clinic owner fears closure
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in pop-up camper theft
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in pop-up camper theft
Casey White's faces charges in Giles County, Tennessee
Casey White faces additional charges in Giles County, Tennessee