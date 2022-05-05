Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We don’t always see a decoy used in a crime but apparently, a baby stroller is effective. But not enough to avoid a surveillance camera.

Can you recognize these sneaky stroller suspects and more in tonight’s Huntsville area Crimestoppers?

Police say two women entered Burke’s Outlet on University Drive in Huntsville. They conveniently used the baby stroller - with no baby on board - to stuff clothes off the rack.

The Crimestoppers say they got away with hundreds of dollars worth before strolling out.

Do you recognize this devious duo?

Police still want to find, Tylor Glover who was caught on camera rolling two large screen TVs out of Walmart without paying.

The Crimestoppers need your help identifying Arthur Ratliff. He is accused of cloning several credit cards and using them around town.

Have you seen Shaquillie Hyter? Police say he allegedly got into a fight, took a gun away from the victim and shot him in the leg with it before running away.

David Samples is a convicted sex offender who did not register with law enforcement.

If you recognize any of these valley’s wanted you can receive up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

