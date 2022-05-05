Authorities searching for missing couple in Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Moulton police are searching for a missing couple who were last seen seven months ago.

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily are reporting Steven Tommy Cook, 43, and his girlfriend Kimberly White were last seen by family and friends in November according to Cook’s sister.

They were last seen in a late 1990s model orange Dodge Dakota pickup with the front bumper missing. The couple has a child together and Cook has two other children.

According to Police Chief Craig Knight, Cook has a tattoo of a bulldog on the back of his head, a scar on the top of his forehead, tattoos on both arms and a dark mole on one of his eyelids. Knight said his department was just made aware of the missing couple.

Anyone who has additional information on the couple’s whereabouts is advised to contact Moulton police at 256-974-3961 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.