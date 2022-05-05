Deals
4-year-old taken to trauma center after accidentally shooting himself

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUTTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A four-year-old child was transported to a trauma center in Chattanooga on Thursday after he accidentally shot himself in the head.

It is unclear at this time how the child had the gun.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a residence a little after noon.

Harnen does not know the status of the child or if charges will be filed against anyone.

