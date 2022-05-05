12-year-old attacked by two pit bulls in Pulaski

PULASKI, Tenn. (WAFF) - A 12-year-old boy had to be airlifted on May 4 after being bitten by two pit bulls.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a residence on South Ingram Street. At the time of the incident, the boy was on the neighbor’s property. The neighbor was unaware that the boy was on their property where the dogs are located.

The boy sustained severe injuries during the incident and his status is unclear at this time.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office had not received any other complaints about the dogs involved in the incident.

The Pulaski Police Department requested the assistance of a Giles County Animal Control officer during the incident.

