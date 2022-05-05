1 shot, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place at an apartment at 4010 Hunters Ridge. One person was shot and the police have one suspect in custody.

The individual that was shot has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.