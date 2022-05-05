1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal stabbing in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A fatal stabbing investigation is underway in Tuscumbia on Thursday morning.

Around midnight on May 5, police were called to Monroe Drive near Main Street with reports of a stabbing incident. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says one person is in custody related to this incident.

Chief Logan confirmed one person died as a result of the stabbing.

Tuscumbia Police are continuing the investigation. No identities have been released at this time.

