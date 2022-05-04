Woman arrested for illegal alcohol sales in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested in Decatur on May 3 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of alcohol without a license.

The Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Investigators along with Violent Crimes Detectives and ALEA executed a search warrant on May 3 in the 1000 block of 5th Ave.

The investigators arrested Lauren Kirkland, 29, for multiple crimes along with Montravius Walton, 27, for obstructing governmental operations.

Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail, Walton is being held on a $300 bond while Kirkland is facing a $30,800 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.