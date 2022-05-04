Deals
Woman arrested for illegal alcohol sales in Decatur

Kirkland was charged with three drug and alcohol related crimes.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested in Decatur on May 3 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of alcohol without a license.

The Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Investigators along with Violent Crimes Detectives and ALEA executed a search warrant on May 3 in the 1000 block of 5th Ave.

The investigators arrested Lauren Kirkland, 29, for multiple crimes along with Montravius Walton, 27, for obstructing governmental operations.

Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail, Walton is being held on a $300 bond while Kirkland is facing a $30,800 bond.

