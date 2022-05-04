Deals
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Rick Singleton talks about the escaped inmate, corrections officer in exclusive one-on-one interview

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is doing a one-on-one interview to talk about the escaped inmate, corrections officer.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is sitting down with WAFF for a one-on-one interview to talk about the escaped inmate, corrections officer.

The interview will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

This story will be updated when the interview is complete.

