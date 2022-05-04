Power restored after vehicle crash causes outages
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens and Utilities sent out a press release saying that a vehicle crash caused power outages in Athens on Wednesday.
According to the release, Downtown Athens, historic areas and areas around Athens State and neighboring areas were without power.
The vehicle reportedly damaged infrastructure at Third and Madison. Power has been restored.
