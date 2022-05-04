USPS hosting job fair Wednesday in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Postal Service is searching for employees and hosting a job fair for residents of North Alabama on Wednesday in Madison.

The event will be held at the Post Office on Hughes Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Debra Fetterly, the Postal Service Spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi District, job seekers will get the opportunity to meet a few of the company’s leaders.

“The job fair is a great opportunity to meet your local postal management, and as I had mentioned, the district manager, the highest level postal official of the Alabama-Mississippi District, will be there. So, that shows the importance of hiring additional employees,” said Fetterly.

According to USPS representatives, there are job openings in Athens, Decatur, Florence, Huntsville, and Madison. The company is specifically looking for Assistant Rural Carriers (ARCs) and Rural Carrier Associates (RCAs) in the Valley.

An ARC is delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, according to USPS. It is a non-career position and requires the use of a personal vehicle. This person will be scheduled as needed, said Fetterly.

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This employee is responsible for the safe and efficient delivery and collection of mail, said USPS. The role could be ideal if you are retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, or night student, according to Fetterly.

Fetterly says becoming an RCA is the first step on the path to becoming a full-time, regular carrier with full benefits.

“We already provide great service to the community; our employees are our greatest asset, and we just want to build upon that as part of our 10 year plan, which is delivering for America,” she added.

For a full list of job responsibilities, visit the United States Postal Service’s website.

