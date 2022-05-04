Three inmates injured in back-to-back assaults in Limestone Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On back-to-back days in April, the Limestone Correctional Facility had inmate vs. inmate assaults which left a total of three inmates with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 27, three inmates were involved in an altercation that sent one to the hospital and one to the infirmary.

Jeremiah Humphrey, 36, serving a 20-year sentence for robbery left the altercation without any visible injuries.

Anthony Baldwin, 32, serving 20-years for rape and Cody Averett, 41, serving life for murder suffered serious injuries. Averett was taken to a local hospital for his injuries while Baldwin was treated in the on-site infirmary.

The next day, Ronal Coley, 33, serving 10-years for domestic violence was the victim of an assault that involved a weapon. Coley was transferred to a local hospital and then after being discharged was transported back to Limestone Correctional Facility.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.