Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Three inmates injured in back-to-back assaults in Limestone Correctional

Limestone Correctional Facility
Limestone Correctional Facility(Source: WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On back-to-back days in April, the Limestone Correctional Facility had inmate vs. inmate assaults which left a total of three inmates with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 27, three inmates were involved in an altercation that sent one to the hospital and one to the infirmary.

Jeremiah Humphrey, 36, serving a 20-year sentence for robbery left the altercation without any visible injuries.

Anthony Baldwin, 32, serving 20-years for rape and Cody Averett, 41, serving life for murder suffered serious injuries. Averett was taken to a local hospital for his injuries while Baldwin was treated in the on-site infirmary.

The next day, Ronal Coley, 33, serving 10-years for domestic violence was the victim of an assault that involved a weapon. Coley was transferred to a local hospital and then after being discharged was transported back to Limestone Correctional Facility.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be added as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Kirkland was charged with three drug and alcohol related crimes.
Woman arrested for illegal alcohol sales in Decatur
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 6
Two Decatur residents were arrested and charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids
Decatur residents charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
USPS hosting job fair Wednesday in Madison