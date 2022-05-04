Deals
Stolen John Deere Gator recovered through Facebook

Jacob Correll
Jacob Correll(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through the use of Facebook, a stolen John Deere Gator has been recovered after being taken from Ider High School.

The vehicle was stolen on Sunday night. On Monday, Ider High School principal, Bridgett Ott, posted on Facebook, a photo and details of the vehicle.

A citizen saw the John Deere Gator, called the police and it was recovered on Woodland Avenue.

Jacob Lee Correll, 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and parole violation.

DeKalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden, released the following statement:

“When things are put on social media, it can be a blessing or a curse. In this case, it was definitely a blessing.”

“We had numerous tips that were called in that led law enforcement straight to where the stolen property was sitting. What thieves don’t realize is that even when they think no one sees them, there is always someone that sees something.”

“I am proud of and very thankful to be a part of such an incredible community. When our community bands together, it makes us all a force to be reckoned with.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

