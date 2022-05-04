Pleasant Wednesday, stronger storms early Friday morning

A few isolated showers and some patchy fog will start off our Wednesday morning with warm temperatures in the 60s.

Expect more sunshine today with slightly lower humidity levels, highs will reach the low to middle 80s. Very isolated rain showers and storms are expected into the afternoon, especially south of the Tennessee River. Partly cloudy skies will stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with s southwest wind bumping up the humidity, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon with scattered rain showers and storms developing.

A cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley late Thursday night into Friday morning. This will likely be a weakening line of storms, however, some strong wind gusts and hail may be possible with the line as it moves through. The line of storms will push off to the east by mid-morning Friday with skies clearing behind it. Friday’s high temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Mother’s Day weekend looks great with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Saturday and Sunday! Next week will start off sunny and dry with temps staying well above average in the upper 80s.

