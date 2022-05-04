Multiple agencies responding to residential fire
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are responding to a residential fire on Wednesday.
Multiple agencies have responded to a residential fire in the 5200 Block of Hwy 36 E in the Cotaco area. Use caution and expect delays along Hwy 36. pic.twitter.com/nLiILRfOlk— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) May 4, 2022
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire is in the 5200 block of Highway 36 E in the Cotaco area. Delays are expected along Highway 36.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.