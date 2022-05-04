Multiple agencies responding to residential fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are responding to a residential fire on Wednesday.

Multiple agencies have responded to a residential fire in the 5200 Block of Hwy 36 E in the Cotaco area. Use caution and expect delays along Hwy 36. pic.twitter.com/nLiILRfOlk — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) May 4, 2022

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire is in the 5200 block of Highway 36 E in the Cotaco area. Delays are expected along Highway 36.

