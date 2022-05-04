Deals
Mostly Dry For Now...Stronger Storms Friday Morning

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A bit of a cooler start today as a cold front dropped further south this morning and sitting mostly dry across the region. Plan on highs to top out in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon and expect isolated showers and storms to pop up mainly south of the Tennessee River. All of the Tennessee Valley should be dry as we head into your evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the lower and mid 60s.

On Thursday, we’ll be dry for the majority of the day, but southwesterly winds will be bringing back that muggy feel. Highs will be soaring back into the low and mid 80s and few scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon.

The chance to see stronger to severe storms is still on track late Thursday evening into Friday morning as a cold front brings a line of thunderstorms to the region. It appears that this line will be weakening as it moves into the Tennessee Valley, but we still could see some decent storm organization. Main threats at this time are damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail. There is a low end risk for isolated embedded tornadoes, but we should see this threat quickly diminish as the line pushes east by late morning on Friday.

Dry weather returns as we head into Mother’s Day weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect this dry and warm trend to continue as we head into next week with possibly our first 90 degree day of the season.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

