Man arrested on burglary, theft charges in Decatur

Jordan Chadrick Godsey
Jordan Chadrick Godsey(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing charges after he allegedly stole multiple firearms during a burglary in Decatur on Sunday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the burglary in the 300 block of Birdspring Road where multiple firearms were reported stolen from inside the home. Throughout the course of the investigation, Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 33, was identified as the suspect.

On Tuesday, May 3, the suspect was found to be in possession of nine stolen firearms; six of which had an altered/removed serial number. Godsey was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, nine counts of second-degree theft and six counts of removing a serial number on a firearm.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

