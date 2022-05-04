Latest video footage released of Lauderdale County fugitives

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the newest footage of Vicky White and Casey White on the morning of April 29.

The video is from a gas station in Lauderdale County that shows the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office patrol car that Vicky White used to transport Casey White driving past the gas station. In the video, there is no way to see in the car to confirm who is seated where.

The footage shows the patrol car as it passes by the gas station at the intersection of Cox Creek and Huntsville Road around 9:49 a.m. Around the 10-second mark of the video, the patrol car appears in the top left corner of the video. The car turns left onto the highway and disappears on the right side of the video.

In correlation with a video released Tuesday, the video from the gas station shows a timestamp that clarifies the route Vicky White took after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Rick Singleton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Vicky White left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and drove straight to the shopping center along Highway 72 where the patrol car was found that afternoon.

