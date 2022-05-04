Deals
Impact on Alabama’s abortion laws if Roe v. Wade is overturned

By Megan Plotka
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Abortion laws across America may radically change. Politico is reporting that it has a leaked copy of an upcoming Supreme court decision that will essentially overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts verified the leak.

This all goes back to a lawsuit based in Mississippi challenging new abortion restrictions there. The leak suggests five justices, led by Samuel Alito, have sided with Mississippi.

Many are wondering what will happen to abortion laws in Alabama, especially as a statewide near-total abortion ban is in limbo. In 2019, Governor Kay Ivy signed a bill (HB 314) that makes abortion and attempted abortion a felony in Alabama. The only exception is if it was necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the pregnant person.

Incest or rape would not be exceptions.

Governor Ivey acknowledged that the law is unenforceable while Roe v. Wade is viable. According to the Governor, the sponsors wrote the bill in a way to provoke the Supreme Court to weaken abortion protections or overturn the ruling.

It’s wrapped up in a lawsuit (Robinson v. Marshall} filed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU right now.

Bill Sponsor Representative Terri Collins says the law is tied up in the courts right now. It’s been sitting on District Judge Myron Thompson’s desk since 2019.

In 2020, Judge Thompson placed a temporary restraining order against the law.

There is also an amendment in the Alabama state constitution that prohibits pro-choice protections from ever being enacted.

A Huntsville-based legal expert Mark McDaniels says laws like this could hurt the health of many Alabamians.

“Prior to Roe v. Wade, I think there were like a million abortions. After Roe v. Wade there were still a million abortions,” said McDaniels. “The only issue is there were a lot more deaths prior to Roe v. Wade. So, if you have states that limit abortions and those women can’t afford to go to a different place they may go to get an abortion but it will not be by a physician necessarily.”

The Supreme Court justices siding with Mississippi make the argument that Roe v Wade is irrelevant because abortion isn’t mentioned in the constitution. However, McDaniels says it’s more of a matter of protecting Americans’ fourth amendment rights, the right to privacy.

“If a woman does not have a constitutional right to privacy when does that stop? Does it go to her right to contraception?” asked McDaniels. “If she doesn’t have a right to privacy what happens to her body? Then what could the state do? What laws could they pass?”

The final opinion on Mississippi’s case is not expected until late summertime. Judges can change their minds until then.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

