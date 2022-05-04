How ‘A Kid Again’ is helping children with life-threatening conditions be... kids again!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us look back on our childhood and remember it being a sweet and carefree time. Unfortunately, we know that’s not the case for everyone.

An organization known as “A Kid Again” is working to provide kids and families with hope when they are faced with life-threatening conditions. Their goal is to give illness a time out and let kids be kids again.

While the group does help plan wonderful trips for kids and their families, A Kid Again helps bring the fun wherever you are.

Whether it’s a day at a theme park, a ball game, meet and greets, cooking classes, magic lessons, virtual groups or more, there are plenty of options for everyone to look forward to.

A Kid Again brings the fun to all 50 states and to join, there are only two requirements! The enrolled child must be under 20 years of age and their diagnosis must be deemed life-threatening by a medical professional.

For more information or to enroll someone you love, visit AKidAgain.org.

