Fugitive, Casey White’s lengthy criminal history

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s criminal history began in 2015. This is not the first time he has been a man on the run.

On the night of December 2, 2015, Casey White broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, killed her dog, and held her and two other people hostage- firing shots as they escaped. But that’s not all; after that, he stole a car, tried to hijack a trucker at gunpoint, and shot another woman whose car he also tried to steal in Tennessee.

White peacefully surrendered that night. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison. While there, he confessed to the murder of Connie Ridgeway and was charged in 2020.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says White later recanted that confession.

“We have corroborated parts of that confession and parts we have not. He has recanted that so you know, we think we have a solid case against him. So I mean, we feel confident we will convict him,” said Connolly.

White faces two capital murder charges, one for an act of murder during a burglary and another based on murder-for-hire. But Connolly says that claim is still under investigation.

“We have corroborated with the burglary charge based on what we know about the crime scene and so forth. We have not corroborated the murder-for-hire,” said Connolly.

White was set to go to trial in April 2022, which is why he was in the Lauderdale County Jail for pre-trial motions. But his trial was continued to June.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Singleton says they have gotten a lot of tips on where the two on the run may be but they’ve turn into dead ends but believe it’s only a matter of time.

