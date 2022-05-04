Former UAH Charger now a GRAMMY Award-winning musician

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s no doubt Alabama has ties to some rich music history, but even in 2022 we’re still making connections.

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse is an alum of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), who recently won a GRAMMY for her latest album, “Mythologies.”

Vlasse graduated from UAH in 2003 with a degree in Piano Performance. Her talents eventually led her to Los Angeles where she has since written or collaborated on 11 different albums. Her work on “Mythologies” won a GRAMMY for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

When talking with Payton Walker, Vlasse said UAH was a great place to further her education even though it’s most notably a science school.

Vlasse also encourages aspiring musicians to stick to their craft and see where it takes them.

