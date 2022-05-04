Deals
Falkville man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Marc Denton Woods
Marc Denton Woods(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man is facing a drug charge in Decatur Tuesday night.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to La Quinta Inn located at 918 Beltline Road in reference to a trespassing and drug complaint involving a man identified as Marc Denton Woods, 52.

According to DPD, Woods was found to be in possession of 20 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the investigation. Woods was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,300 bond.

