Duran Duran, Dolly Parton among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It looks like Dolly Parton is getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all.

The star, known best for being a country icon, has been listed among the 2022 inductees. After earlier saying she didn’t want to be inducted, she recently decided she was OK with the honor.

There are also a fair amount of stars from the MTV era of the ’80s in this year’s group, including Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics.

Eminem, a rapper, was inducted in his first year of eligibility.

This year’s inductees are:

Performers

  • Pat Benatar
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem, Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon

Music Excellence Award

  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

  • Elizabeth Cotten
  • Harry Belafonte

Ahmet Ertegun Award

  • Allen Gruman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

The rock hall said artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction to be eligible.

For the first time in its 37-year history, six female performers will be inducted into the rock hall.

The induction ceremony will happen Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

