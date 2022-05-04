Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in pop-up camper theft

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck they say is involved in pop-up camper theft.

According to MCSO, the theft occurred on Cotton Hill Road on Monday, May 2. The pickup truck, which is described as dark gray or blue, was seen in surveillance video hauling the pop-up camper.

Find the full video below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Johnathon Harvey at 256-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.

