Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in pop-up camper theft

Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in pop-up camper theft
(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck they say is involved in pop-up camper theft.

According to MCSO, the theft occurred on Cotton Hill Road on Monday, May 2. The pickup truck, which is described as dark gray or blue, was seen in surveillance video hauling the pop-up camper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Johnathon Harvey at 256-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

