Decatur residents charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Decatur residents were arrested and charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Inverness Ln. on January 21.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Maurey Randolph, 42, and Candace Echols, 41, during the disturbance, Randolph was injured and taken to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Officers discovered 1.98 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana in the residence and determined they were in possession of a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids.

Echols was booked into the Morgan County Jail on January 22 with a $5,300 bond which has been posted since then.

Because Randolph was being treated for his injuries, warrants were sworn for his arrest. The Decatur Police Department arrested Randolph on May 1, he was charged with trafficking in synthetic controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and domestic violence.

Randolph was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $30,600 bond.

