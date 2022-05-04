Deals
Cullman County Schools implements new 5 year Strategic Plan

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman County Schools has made tremendous strides over the last 5 years in the school system but school leaders say they aren’t satisfied yet.

The school system just implemented a new five-year plan so students succeed in and out of the classroom.

“Exceptional Education Experiences for Everyone, Every day.”

The 5 E’s- That’s the motto for Cullman County Schools’ new five-year strategic plan.

“We have addressed everything from academic achievement to safe learning environments, being able to recruit and retain quality educators and something that is really hot right now is social and emotional learning.”

Cullman County Schools Superintendent, Shane Barnette says their schools have come a long way since the last 5-year-plan but he isn’t being complacent.

“Over the past six years our graduation rate has increased every year six years and it would be easy for us to sit back and say oh we have a 95 percent graduation rate but we aren’t doing that in Cullman County.”

One major emphasis is to see students succeed regardless of college attendance.

“We have a partnership with Mercedes and they have donated an SUV, car, and fire engines. Things like that allow our kids to come in and tear them apart and put them back together.”

And the forefront of many conversations is mental health.

“For our teachers, we have a behavioral program they can log in to for social and emotional assistance. For students, we have a student support coordinator and we have on-staff four social workers.”

Barnette says they are keeping this plan at the forefront of all decisions.

“We hope any dollar we spend is going to fall under one of these categories of the strategic plan.”

You can view the full plan here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

