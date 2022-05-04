Alabama A&M pushes graduation back two hours

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Alabama A&M University say that they have pushed Friday’s spring commencement back by two hours.

The original schedule had the ceremony taking place at 10 a.m. Friday at Louis Crews Stadium but due to weather they have now pushed it back to noon.

The Founder’s Day program scheduled for Friday has now shifted to be held at 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M is expecting over 600 students to participate in the graduation ceremony with 475 undergraduates and 152 graduate students.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.