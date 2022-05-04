Deals
Alabama A&M pushes graduation back two hours

Alabama A&M University is pushing its graduation ceremony back by two hours.
Alabama A&M University is pushing its graduation ceremony back by two hours.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Alabama A&M University say that they have pushed Friday’s spring commencement back by two hours.

The original schedule had the ceremony taking place at 10 a.m. Friday at Louis Crews Stadium but due to weather they have now pushed it back to noon.

The Founder’s Day program scheduled for Friday has now shifted to be held at 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M is expecting over 600 students to participate in the graduation ceremony with 475 undergraduates and 152 graduate students.

