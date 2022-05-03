Deals
Warm 80s and humid today, isolated afternoon storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some areas of patchy fog will be possible during the early morning commute hours, otherwise we start the day warm and muggy. 

Winds will pick up from the southwest today with gusts over 25 mph possible.  A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated for the afternoon hours with highs reaching the middle 80s with high humidity.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon into the evening hours.  Warm and muggy lows are anticipated again overnight with morning temps on Wednesday staying in the low to middle 60s. 

More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the low to middle 80s, more scattered storms could develop into the afternoon hours.  Late Thursday night into Friday will be our best chance of seeing some isolated stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail as yet another system moves across the Tennessee Valley.  The weekend forecast looks good for now with cooler highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. 

Mother’s Day Sunday should remain dry with high temps in the low 80s.

