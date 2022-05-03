Deals
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer

The U.S. Marshals service has identified the vehicle that the fugitives are possibly driving.
By Nick Kremer, Charles Montgomery and Wade Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service released a statement to local police departments detailing what car Vicky White and Casey White may be driving.

Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge(Auto Block)

According to the release, they were reportedly driving a 2007 Ford Edge. The car is gold/copper with a little bit of damage to the left rear bumper.

The press release was originally posted by the Phil Campbell Police Department. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the vehicle’s description.

Casey White and Vicky White car released
Casey White and Vicky White car released(U.S. Marshal Service)
Investigators confirm that Casey White and Vicky White had a "special relationship" and the Lauderdale County Sheriff confirms the car they are driving.

Earlier Tuesday, investigators confirmed a “special relationship” between Casey and Vicky.

To read more, click the links below:

