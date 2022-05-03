U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service released a statement to local police departments detailing what car Vicky White and Casey White may be driving.
According to the release, they were reportedly driving a 2007 Ford Edge. The car is gold/copper with a little bit of damage to the left rear bumper.
The press release was originally posted by the Phil Campbell Police Department. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the vehicle’s description.
Earlier Tuesday, investigators confirmed a “special relationship” between Casey and Vicky.
