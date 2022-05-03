Deals
Some neighbors see rise in coyotes in South Huntsville

Urban sprawl could be to blame
By Megan Plotka
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coyotes are out and about in south Huntsville according to some neighbors. They say they’re used to seeing them when temperatures get warmer but they say they’re seeing more than usual this year, especially at the foothills of Green Mountain.

Cheney says she lived in the area for more than 20 years but she’s never seen as many coyotes as this year. She even came face to face with the nocturnal animal when she took her dog outside in the middle of the night.

“There was a big coyote just sitting there staring at us. it stood there it was very calm,” said Sue Cheney, a box canyon resident. “It didn’t act like it was going to attack or anything but it was pretty scary”

Madison County Animal Control says coyotes are being pushed out of the area because of the urban growth in Huntsville, taking over the coyotes’ natural habitats.

Alabama Wildlife and Fisheries conservation outreach coordinator Marianne Hudson says coyotes can always find space and they fit in pretty naturally in urban areas.

“You know there are plenty of places coyotes can go where there aren’t housing developments,” said Hudson. “However, they simply coexist to move further into the woods if they’re finding the sources they need in urban areas especially because urban areas have even more food sources.”

Hudson says there are a lot more coyotes out during the day because coyote moms are nursing pups this time of year. “Right about now, there are pups in the den nursing on their mother which makes her pretty hungry,” said Hudson. “She has to go out to find foodstuffs for her so she can support those babies.”

Hudson says people shouldn’t be afraid of coyotes. There are no reports of coyote attacks in the state of Alabama. She does say they can go after smaller animals like cats or rabbits so they should be kept inside this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

