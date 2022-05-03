Deals
Scammer posing as Athens PD investigator, attempting to gain access to computer systems

Athens Police Department
Athens Police Department
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is warning all Athens businesses of a scammer that is posing as an Athens PD investigator.

According to Chief Floyd Johnson, a scammer claimed to be “Brian Johnson”, an investigator with Athens PD. The scammer wanted to gain access to Russell Stover’s computer system.

Chief Johnson released the following statement:

“The Police Department is not calling businesses asking for computer access, and we do not have an employee by that name,” Chief Johnson said. “If your business is contacted, please do not provide any information.”

