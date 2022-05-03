Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Russellville police searching for missing man

Thomas Earl Landers
Thomas Earl Landers(Russellville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man Tuesday night.

According to RPD, Thomas Earl Landers, 59, was last seen on April 3 wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans in Russellville. Landers is described as a white male who is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Landers may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale Co. officer wanted on facilitating escape charge
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer

Latest News

Vicky White seen leaving jail with Casey White in newly released video
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Newly released video footage of Vicky, Casey White
Search continues for Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate
Search continues for Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate