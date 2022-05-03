Russellville police searching for missing man
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man Tuesday night.
According to RPD, Thomas Earl Landers, 59, was last seen on April 3 wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans in Russellville. Landers is described as a white male who is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
Landers may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.