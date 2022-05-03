Russellville police searching for missing man

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man Tuesday night.

According to RPD, Thomas Earl Landers, 59, was last seen on April 3 wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans in Russellville. Landers is described as a white male who is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Landers may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.

