Police arrest Tennessee Department of Corrections corporal after locating child pornography

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a Tennessee Department of Corrections corporal after uncovering hundreds of child porn images on his i Cloud account.

According to police, 54-year-old Michael V. White was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation uncovered the images.

Police say that the investigation began after an internet service provider reported “multiple uploads of sexual images and videos depicting young girls.”

