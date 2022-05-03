Deals
Police arrest Tennessee Department of Corrections corporal after locating child pornography


Police charged Michael V. White, a TDOC corporal, with storing hundreds of items of child porn on his Internet cloud account.(Metro Police)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a Tennessee Department of Corrections corporal after uncovering hundreds of child porn images on his i Cloud account.

According to police, 54-year-old Michael V. White was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation uncovered the images.

Police say that the investigation began after an internet service provider reported “multiple uploads of sexual images and videos depicting young girls.”

