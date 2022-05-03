Deals
New details divulge in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

“I would have trusted Vicki with my life.”
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been four full days and still no sign of two fugitives from Lauderdale County. Sheriff Rick Singleton says Vicky White was one of his top corrections officers and she helped one of the most dangerous prisoners in his jail escape.

He says she turned in her retirement notice on Thursday, to retire on Friday, but instead of retirement... she’s on the run.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connelly is one of many who is shocked and disappointed as more information develops about the Valley’s most wanted.

“I would have trusted Vicki with my life. I really mean it. If we needed something from the jail she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

Vicky White and an inmate, Casey White, have been missing since April 29. Investigators say there is no doubt that Vicky aided and abetted Casey with his escape.

Over the last three days 20 state, federal and local investigators have jumped on the case taking up a whole conference room at the courthouse.

“Well, we’re not as far as we would like to be. And we’ve followed up on several leads. We’ve had very few productive leads, but we are making some progress,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton.

Investigators need a key piece of information but they have hit a roadblock.

“We’d like to have identified a vehicle. So we know what we’re looking for. That would be a tremendous help to us. If we could get that done,” said Singleton.

So what have detectives discovered since Friday?

“We did get a video from a service station within two blocks of the shopping center. And it was a timestamp for 9:40. The timestamp when they left the detention center was 9:41. So that’s an eight-minute window there, and that Tibet what the amount of time it takes to make that draft,” said Singleton.

Officials tell WAFF that Casey is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio. You know, and the court found the leg shackles and handcuffs,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Detectives also believe Vicky has her phone but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” said Singleton.

They are also going through her finances to see if there are any unusual finances.

“And you know, we’ve had the secret service and helping us with some of that kind of stuff. So they’re working on that angle of it. But I really can’t comment any further man either, you know, we’re assuming she’s got some cash,” said Singleton.

But right now, everyone involved wants to know where Vicky is. The woman that some say they would trust with their life.

“My concern is this. This is not going to end well for Vicki why and however again, it is you know, demanding and hopefully we can get Casey y back into custody for just something to injure anybody else,” said Connolly.

Local investigators are trying to investigate and deal with the crisis while they’re in a crisis of their own.

Sheriff Singleton says counselors were at the jail today to help everyone involved.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

