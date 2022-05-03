Deals
Man with long criminal history arrested for armed robbery

Yarbrough was arrested for armed robbery and is suspected of another armed robbery.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that it arrested a man late last week for an armed robbery that occurred on April 23 in Phil Campbell.

The armed robbery occurred at the Texaco on Highway 237 in Phil Campbell, then days later, Javorose Yarbrough was arrested while washing his car in Russellville.

Yarbrough is also a suspect in the armed robbery of a Dollar General in Russellville that happened last month.

In 2015, Yarbrough was charged with attempted murder and was arrested in Russellville.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Yarbrough was put in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections where he will serve the remainder of a sentence from a Pickens County conviction.

An article written by WAFF in 2015 claims that Yarbrough was also convicted of burglary and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in 2013 in Mississippi.

