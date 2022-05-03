Isolated to Scattered Storms Later Today

Few clouds across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and staying dry for the meantime. It sure is breezy though with winds out of the southwest around 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. These winds will help to warm us back up into the low to mid 80s by the late afternoon and we could start to see isolated showers and storms start popping up as we destabilize. Plan on this rain to become a bit more scattered in nature as we head into the evening with a cold front approaching the region. We could see a few isolated strong storms over the western half of the area that are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, localized heavy downpours, and small hail. However, we’ll see this threat weaken quickly throughout the evening and looking mainly dry overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the low and mid 60s.

Another warm, muggy day is expected on Wednesday with sunny conditions for the first half of the day, but more scattered showers and storms likely by the afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms once again is possible, but severe weather is highly unlikely.

The better chance for stronger to severe storms remains Thursday night into Friday morning primarily. Our main threats at this time are potentially damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail.

