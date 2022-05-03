Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Home buying and selling tips for today’s real estate market

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person can make. It’s an especially stressful time right now.

That’s why TVL is turning to the experts for a little help. Nancy Lane with the National Association of Realtors is sharing some of her best tips and insights on the real estate market right now.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale Co. officer wanted on facilitating escape charge
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer